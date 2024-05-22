TRIA Prep Salute, May 21: Farmington softball having another successful year

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute goes out to the Farmington high school softball team.

Farmington is riding a 14-game win streak and is 17-3 overall. The Tigers are looking to get back to the state tournament after a run last year. They have made the state tournament six of the last 12 years.

The Farmington baseball team is riding high, too. They are 17-2, one of the best teams in the state.