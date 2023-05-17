TRIA Prep Salute, May 16: Future Gophers guard Isaac Asuma

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Cherry junior guard Isaac Asuma. We connected with the future Gopher at Wayzata high school last weekend. He was in town to play an AAU Tournament with D-1 Minnesota.

Cherry is a small town located up on the Iron Range.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Asuma’s AAU teammate, Alexandria’s Grayson Grove, committed to the Gophers on Saturday. So the combination of Asuma and Grove is a good tandem for the Gophers’ 2024 Recruiting Class.