TRIA Prep Salute, March 19: Eagan back in state tournament after nearly two decades

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. March 19 is the Eagan boys basketball team headed to the state tournament.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

2005 was the last time Eagan’s boys team played at State.

Eagan is unseeded in the Class 4A bracket, and will play the No. 2 seed, Park Center on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Target Center.

Click here to view the 4A boys state basketball bracket.