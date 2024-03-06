TRIA Prep Salute, March 5: Simley wrestling dynasty rolls on

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. March 5 is the Simley High School wrestling program.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Over the weekend, Simley won its sixth straight boys wrestling team title in Class 2A, and 17th overall.

Simley is also developing a girls program. Freshman Charli Raymond won an individual state championship at 118 pounds. That was her third individual state title. She could win six total before she graduates.