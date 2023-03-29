TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 28: Wayzata basketball star Jackson McAndrew

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Wayzata junior Jackson McAndrew. The 6-foot-9 forward led the Trojans to the 4A state championship on Saturday.

A sure-fire future high-major D-1 player, Wisconsin and Creighton are the college programs that McAndrew has visited.