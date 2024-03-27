TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 26: Minnetonka basketball celebrates girls and boys state titles

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Mar. 26 is the Minnetonka basketball program, boys and girls. The Skippers pulled off the rare feat of winning both 4A titles.

Edina won the boys and girls 2A hockey titles. It was a great winter sports season for the west metro.