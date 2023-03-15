TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 14: Bloomington Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Bloomington Jefferson junior multi-sport star Daniel Freitag.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Freitag has D-1 offers in football and basketball. Wisconsin is atop the list of basketball programs after his services, while Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame are among the high-major football programs who want him.

Freitag, a 6-foot-1 guard and wide receiver, noted that he goes back-and-forth constantly on which sport to play in college.