TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 4: Gymnast Lexi Zeiss relocates to Minnesota to chase Olympic dream

This week’s TRIA Prep Salute goes to gymnast Lexi Zeiss.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Zeiss moved to Minnesota to train for a potential run at the US Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Games.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ story on Olympic-hopeful gymnast Lexi Zeiss

KSTP Sports’ Darren Wolfson chatted with Zeiss about her decision to move away from family and dedicate her time to training in Minnesota.

Zeiss took top honors in the senior women’s all-around at the recent 2023 Winter Cup in Louisville. The event was the first major elite competition of the year.

Zeiss is part of LSU’s 2024 recruiting class.