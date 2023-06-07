TRIA Prep Salute, June 6: Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys lacrosse team

Having played in each of the last five State Boys Lacrosse championship games – winning the last two – the Benilde-St Margaret’s Red Knights know what the stakes are this time of year.

The Red Knights finished the regular season a perfect 13-0 and outscored opponents 200-123.

Now, they’re one win away from a return trip to state.

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute. This week it made all the sense for that distinction to go to the dynasty Red Knights.

Benilde-SM plays Maple Grove Wednesday afternoon for the section title.