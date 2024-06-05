TRIA Prep Salute, June 4: Farmington baseball looking to get back to state tourney

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute goes out to the Farmington baseball team.

The Tigers play New Prague Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a section championship and a berth in the 4A State Tournament. Farmington will have to beat New Prague twice with the double elimination bracket. New Prague just needs to win once.

Farmington is trying to make the state tourney for the 3rd time in the last 4 years. They won it all in 2021.