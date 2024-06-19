TRIA Prep Salute, June 18: Celebrating the state lacrosse champions

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school sports year, we recognize a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute goes out to the boys and girls lacrosse champions. Both were crowned on Saturday.

No. 1 seed Lakeville South won the second State Girls Lacrosse title in its program history capping a perfect 19-0 season with a 12-8 win over No. 2 seed Prior Lake.

The defending champions from Lakeville North fell to top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the title game of this year’s Boys Lacrosse State Tournament. The Red Knights won 18-10 behind six goals from senior Gus Bell.

***Click the video box above to watch the aircheck of this week’s TRIA Prep Salute***

The high school sports season wraps up on Friday at Target Field with four state title baseball games.