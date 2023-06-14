TRIA Prep Salute, June 13: Maple Grove record-breaking sprinter Jordyn Borsch

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute. This week’s honoree is Maple Grove graduate and record-breaking sprinter Jordyn Borsch.

She won gold in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races at the state track meet last weekend. This after winning the 100 and 400 as a junior.

Borsch is taking her running talents to Notre Dame next year.