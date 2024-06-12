TRIA Prep Salute, June 11: Irondale’s Hughes Jr. wins three more state titles

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute goes out to Irondale senior Juriad Hughes Jr.

Hughes Jr. won three more individual state titles at the state track and field meet over the weekend. He won the long jump, 100 meter and 200 meter dash.

Last year, Hughes Jr. broke a 41-year-old state record in the long jump, then earned a state championship and eventually National and U-20 Pan-Am Games titles. Hughes, then a junior, soared past the long-standing state long jump record in the run-up to the MSHSL State Meet.

Hughes is committed to the University of Arkansas for track and field.

