TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 31: Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea
Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.
This week’s honoree is Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea.
***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***
Corniea recently became the all-time winningest goalie in Minnesota State High School League history. She notched her 96th career win, spanning a career at Breck and Edina.
Next year Corniea will play for Princeton.