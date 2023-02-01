TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 31: Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea.

Corniea recently became the all-time winningest goalie in Minnesota State High School League history. She notched her 96th career win, spanning a career at Breck and Edina.

Next year Corniea will play for Princeton.