TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 3: Former Totino-Grace hockey player Oliver Moore

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Jan. 2 is former Totino-Grace forward Oliver Moore. The current Gopher is playing in Sweden right now for the U.S. World Junior team. He helped lead the U.S. to a quarterfinal win Tuesday over Latvia. The U.S. will now play Finland Thursday in the semifinals.

Moore, who had been the 13th forward for the USA earlier in the tournament, started Tuesday on the left wing of the top line and picked up the assist on their first goal. He then scored the seventh and final goal of the game for the U.S.

Moore spent two years at Totino-Grace before playing two years for the U.S. Developmental Program. He was a 1st round NHL Draft pick of Chicago last summer.