TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 16: Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak Jr.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Jan. 16 is Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak Jr. He recently won his 950th career game. This is his 35th year as the head coach at Hopkins after seven seasons beforehand at Blaine. At 67-years-old, he still very much enjoys being in the gym.

Novak Jr’s 950+ wins rank second all-time in Minnesota boys history. The career leader is Chisholm’s Bob McDonald with 1,012 victories. He retired in 2014 and passed away in 2020.

Hopkins is off to a 10-2 start this year and is one of the top teams in Class 4A.