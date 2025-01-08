TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 7: Champlin Park senior guard/forward Tyler Wagner

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Champlin Park senior guard/forward Tyler Wagner. He’s a big reason why the Rebels are 5-2 and ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. He’s a transfer from Totino-Grace.

Wagner has D-1 offers from North Dakota State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Canisius, and other mid-majors.