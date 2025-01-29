TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 28: Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball among best teams in 3A

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball team, one of the best in Minnesota’s 3A Class. The Red Knights are 12-1, with the one loss coming in their last game in a close battle vs. Alexandria.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

BSM is led by senior forward Jalen Wilson, one of the frontrunners for Mr. Basketball. He will play for Northern Iowa next season.

The Red Knights head coach is Damian Johnson, the former Gopher.