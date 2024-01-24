TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 23: Look back at Hall of Famer Joe Mauer’s run at Cretin-Derham Hall

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Jan. 23 is three-sport star and baseball Hall of Famer Joe Mauer. He graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall high school in 2001.

Mauer was a D-1 football recruit at quarterback — he was off to Florida State, if he had chosen that route. He also was a high-level basketball shooting guard, probably good enough to play D-1.

Mauer got word late Tuesday afternoon that he’s a first ballot baseball Hall of Famer. The induction ceremony is July 21 in Cooperstown, NY.