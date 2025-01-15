TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 14: Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Providence Academy junior guard Maddyn Greenway, one of the top players in the country in the 2026 Class. She’s committed to play for Kentucky.

Greenway had 51 points in a recent win over Minnehaha Academy.

Providence Academy is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. The Lions have won three consecutive state titles.