TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 27: St. Michael-Albertville gymnast Jackie Bergeron

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Feb. 27 is St. Michael-Albertville gymnast Jackie Bergeron.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Bergeron won three of the four events in the Class 2A state gymnastics all-around competition last weekend.

Bergeron excels in more than gymnastics. She is a Wisconsin-Lacrosse commit in track and field.