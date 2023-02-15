TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 14: West Lutheran champion skier Josh Nelson

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is West Lutheran alpine skier Josh Nelson. This is the first-ever state championship for West Lutheran, which is located in Plymouth.

Nelson won the state championship Tuesday at Giants Ridge. Hill-Murray’s Taylor Voigt won the girls title.

Minnetonka won the boys team title, while Hill-Murray won for the girls.