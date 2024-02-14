TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 13: Chisago Lakes senior Patrick Rowe’s viral dunks earn college recruiting attention

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Feb. 13 is Chisago Lakes High School senior Patrick Rowe.

Rowe will always be remembered for a full court buzzer beating game winning shot, that was last season. This season, he’s one of the top scorers in the state, and has the highlights on the internet to prove it. He’s a high flying dunking machine.

“That’s what I like to pin myself to a little bit, a dunker,” said Rowe. “Obviously working on other parts of my game too.”

Rowe is 6-foot-7, and is the star player for the Wildcats averaging over 30 points per game, but Chisago Lakes isn’t exactly under the high school basketball spotlight.

“It’s funny talking to my friends from The Cities, they’re like ‘Chicago Lakes?’ Rowe said with a smile on his face. “I’m always laughing because they don’t really know where Chisago is, but it’s fun because now a lot of them do.”

We all have cameras in our pockets with cell phones, capturing video has never been easier. Patrick’s dad, Mike Rowe uses his iPhone to help get Patrick noticed, and it’s working.

Mike has shot many of his son’s high flying dunks, he can edit the video from his phone and post it within seconds of it happening.

“The one I love the most is probably the Monticello dunk,” Mike said. “He stole it at the top of the three point line, took two dribbles and jumped from, his back foot was almost on the free throw line and he hammered it off two feet.”

More highlights online of Patrick, mean more eyeballs, which has led to more college coaches calling.

“Since the beginning of the season, I’m thinking about 15 D1’s have contacted him, 10 to 11 D1’s have directly contacted him,” Mike said.

High school players like Patrick, who are seniors and haven’t received the offer they are looking for yet, feel like their clock is ticking.

“For me, I do feel a lot more pressure, but my dad, having him in the conversation he’s done a great job with trying to help me take that pressure off my shoulders and play and have fun,” said Patrick.

Patrick has been contacted by Division-1 programs from eight different conferences including the Big East, Big Ten and AAC.



