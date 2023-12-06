TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 5: Benilde-St. Margaret’s D-1 basketball recruit Jalen Wilson

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Dec. 5 is Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball player Jalen Wilson. The junior just got back from visits with Wisconsin and Nebraska. He’s a D-1 recruit.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Wilson is a 6-foot-7 guard/forward. The Red Knights open their season Tuesday night. They made it to the section finals last season and hope to advance further in 2024.