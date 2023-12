Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Dec. 26 is Providence Academy sophomore basketball player Maddyn Greenway. She’s one of the top players in the state.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Greenway is a D-1 recruit and is considering Iowa, Tennessee, and other high-major programs.