TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 19: Orono basketball star Brady Wooley with buzzer-beating dunk

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Dec. 19 is Orono junior basketball player Brady Wooley. The junior is a D-1 recruit, showing why in Monday’s win over Richfield. He delivered a buzzer-beating dunk.

Wooley has taken unofficial visits to Minnesota and Iowa.