TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 12: No. 1 Minnetonka girls basketball team

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Dec. 12 is the No. 1 Minnetonka girls basketball team. The Skippers are off to a 3-0 start this year.

Minnetonka is led by top-ranked junior Aaliyah Crump (No. 6 overall player in the 2025 Class, per ESPNW) and senior and Gophers commit Tori McKinney.

Minnetonka is coached by legendary Brian Cosgriff. In his second year leading the Skippers, Cosgriff previously coached at Hopkins. He led the Royals to seven state championships and an overall record of 569-67 in 21-years.