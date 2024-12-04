TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 3: Edina junior multi-sport athlete Mason West

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Edina junior quarterback and hockey forward Mason West.

West is one of the top Class of 2026 hockey players in the country and he’s earned D-1 offers for his quarterbacking skills from Marshall, Kent State, and Miami (OH).

The Edina hockey team is off to a 2-1 start this year and the football team lost in the state quarterfinals to state champ Maple Grove.