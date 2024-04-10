TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 9: East Ridge baseball defending 4A champs
Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.
This week’s salute recognizes the East Ridge baseball team, the defending 4A state champs.
East Ridge is led by senior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Max Arlich. He’s committed to play in college for Texas A&M.
East Ridge beat Eastview in its season opener.