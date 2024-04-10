TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 9: East Ridge baseball defending 4A champs

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the East Ridge baseball team, the defending 4A state champs.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

East Ridge is led by senior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Max Arlich. He’s committed to play in college for Texas A&M.

East Ridge beat Eastview in its season opener.