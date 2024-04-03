TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 2: Twin Cities basketball stars in action at McDonald’s All-American Game

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize an athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

Our TRIA Prep Salute for Tues. Apr. 2 is Hopkins senior guard Liv McGill and Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior forward Olivia Olson. Both played in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston. To be selected for the game is a huge honor.

McGill will play for Florida next year, Olson for Michigan.