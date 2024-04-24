TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 23: Apple Valley grad Spencer Rolland eyes the NFL

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team, athlete, or alumnus with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week, the honor goes to Apple Valley grad Spencer Rolland. After a standout high school football career with the Eagles, Rolland went on to play college football at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Rolland could be a late-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft.

***Click the video box for the TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment***