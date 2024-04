Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Robbinsdale Cooper’s Emmanuel Karmo, a class of 2025 Minnesota Gopher football commit.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

The four-star linebacker held offers from multiple other schools, most notably Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, and USC.