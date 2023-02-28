Trevor & Nolan Winter take different paths to Big Ten basketball

Trevor Winter of Slayton, Minnesota was a huge part of the Gophers men’s basketball team in the 1990’s, now the 7-footer’s son Nolan is getting ready to take his talents to another Big Ten university.

“He’s a much better athlete than I ever was,” Trevor told KSTP’s Joe Schmit. “The game’s changed and his game fits that.”

At six-feet-11 inches tall, Nolan Winter has a lot of game for Lakeville North. He can step back and hit three-pointers or take to the hoop and throw down a dunk.

“I’m more of modern day stretch four. I like to step out and shoot the three,” Nolan said. “I’m working on getting more in the post. It’s where I spend most of my time, actually.”

When Trevor played for the Gophers he was more of a traditional back-to-the-basket center under Clem Haskins. Nolan visited his dad’s alma-mater and liked it but found a different Big Ten campus even more enticing.

“A couple of weeks later I visited Wisconsin and it really blew me away. They (Nolan’s parents) really had my back and they said this is your decision,” Nolan said.

“I’m the biggest Nolan fan in the world,” Trevor said. “So whatever his decision is that’s where we’re going to go. When he said Wisconsin, we cheered. We were happy for him. We were excited for him.”

So excited – that a guy who bleeds maroon and gold will be wearing Wisconsin red next basketball season.

“Luckily, Lakeville North is red, too, so I can convert some of the red stuff over,” Trevor said.

Nolan’s mom Heidi was a great athlete, too. She was a four-year starter for the Gophers volleyball team.