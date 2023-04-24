Wolves’ Towns, Edwards, and Alexander-Walker react to Game 4 win over Denver

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost in the first round to Memphis last year, surrendering three double-digit, fourth-quarter leads. So, if fans expected the worst Sunday night after the Wolves blew a 12 point lead with 2:37 left, it was understandable.

But the Wolves found a way to persevere in overtime, taking Game 4 against Denver, 114-108. The Nuggets lead the best-of-7 series, 3-1.

KSTP Sports spoke with guard Anthony Edwards, forward Karl-Anthony Towns, and wing Nikeil Alexander-Walker postgame.

***Click the video box above to hear from those guys***

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver at 8 p.m. Central.