Totino-Grace boys hoops in prime position to win another 3A championship

The Totino-Grace boys basketball team is ranked No. 1 in 3A, hoping to win a third consecutive state championship next month.

KSTP Sports connected this week with coach Nick Carroll, senior Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, and sophomore Dothan Ijadimbola.

The Eagles have played a loaded schedule this year and have two wins over Park Center, one of the best teams in 4A. The Eagles’ overall record is 16-3.

Johnson-Arigu, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, is a Miami (Fla.) signee. He’s one of the best players in the state, a surefire candidate for Mr. Basketball.

Ijadimbola, a 6-foot-6 forward, is one of the top 2026 players in the state. He already holds an offer from the Gophers, Iowa, and other high-major college programs.