Crosby-Ironton sophomore Tori Oehrlein eclipses 3,000 career points in loss at No. 1 Providence Academy

No. 6 2A Crosby-Ironton and No. 1 2A Providence Academy went head-to-head Tuesday night in Plymouth as two sophomores chase 3,000 career points.

Providence Academy sophomore Maddyn Greenway may have come out on top, but it was Crosby-Ironton sophomore Tori Oehrlein who broke the 3,000 career point mark. She achieved the mark on a lay-up four minutes into the game.

Greenway scored 30 points and Oehrlein had 27. Providence Academy won, 93-75.

Greenway is approaching the 3,000 point mark herself and should get there in the next game or two.

Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit was in attendance. She’s recruiting both Oehrlein and Greenway.