Q&A: Minnetonka basketball star Tori McKinney commits to Gophers

Minnetonka senior Tori McKinney, a 6-foot-1 guard/wing, announced her commitment to the Gophers earlier this month. McKinney joins a 2024 recruiting class that includes McKenna Johnson, a four-star guard from Wilmot, Wis.

PrepGirlsHoops.com has McKinney ranked No. 4 among Minnesota seniors.

McKinney also considered Kansas other high-major programs, which she details in a recent conversation with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

New Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been relentless on the recruiting front, especially in the Twin Cities, and that hard work is now paying off.

McKinney missed the 2022-2023 season with a tibia injury, but she’s now fully healed.