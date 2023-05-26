Former Gophers forward Tommy Novak reflects on career year with Predators

nbsp;

Former St. Thomas Academy and Gophers forward Tommy Novak is coming off a career year with the Nashville Predators. In 51 games, he had 17 goals and 26 assists.

Back home for a bit before heading back to Nashville for training, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Novak and Ted Johnson, his Twin Cities-based trainer.

Novak, 26, was a third-round pick of the Predators back in 2015, but didn’t make his NHL debut until last season. This year, after dominating in the minor leagues again, he was given a chance to play legit NHL minutes. He ran with the opportunity and hasn’t looked back.

Novak, a center, is signed for the 2023-2024 season at $800K. It’s his first full NHL contract.

A native of River Falls, Wis., Novak skated in 129 career games with the Gophers while recording 88 points (18 goals, 70 assists).