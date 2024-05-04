Tommies wrapped up spring play with spring game at O’Shaughnessy Stadium

Tommies playing against Tommies was the name of the game Saturday afternoon at O’Shaughnessy Stadium with the St. Thomas football spring game.

The game had a unique scoring style outside of the normal rules. The offense could also score an extra point on first down and fourth down conversions.

The defense had opportunities to score as well. Forcing a turnover was worth five points, a goal line stop had a four point value, a safety, strip sack or fourth down stop was worth two points, and forcing a three and out, PAT return or a sack was worth one point.

The offense had two touchdowns that were over 30 yards, sophomore quarterback Tak Tateoka threw a 33 yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Colin Chase. Late in the fourth quarter, junior running back Gus Theisen capped off the game with a 62 yard run for six points.

The defense did force one turnover, junior defensive lineman Delainey Suraju picked off a pass for five points for the defense.

Overall, the offense won 40 to 16.