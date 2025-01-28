Tommies women’s basketball coach Ruth Sinn celebrates 400th career win

It’s the fourth year of D-1 play for the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball program and it’s safe to say that they continue to take steps forward.

Long-time head coach Ruth Sinn finally sealed her 400th career win on Saturday afternoon after weeks of waiting. The Tommies defeated the Denver Pioneers 78-65 Saturday, improving to 10-10 on the season and 2-5 in Summit League play.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson connected with Sinn and junior guard Amber Scalia at practice prior to Saturday’s game.

Sinn was asked, since it was inevitable, what 400-wins mean to her. She also touched on the progress the team is making.

Sinn now owns a career record of 400-152, becoming the first Tommie women’s basketball coach to reach the 400-win milestone.

Scalia, honorable mention all-conference last year, spoke about how much her game has grown this year. She has two consecutive 20+ point performances.

The Tommies next play on Thursday night at North Dakota.