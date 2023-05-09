Tommies add All-American Raheem Anthony to men’s basketball team

The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team has added an All-American through the transfer portal.

Tuesday, the program announced the addition of reigning MIAC Offensive Player of the Year Raheem Anthony as a transfer from St. Mary’s.

The 6-foot-4 guard led the MIAC in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game on 54.5% shooting from the field and 9.2 rebounds per game.

“We are thrilled to have Raheem Anthony join St. Thomas basketball for the 2023-24 season,” Tommies Head Coach John Tauer said. “Raheem was a First Team D3hoops.com All-American last season and had a huge impact on Saint Mary’s basketball. Raheem has been extremely well-coached by Joe Fano, Mike Mullins, and Tom Kleinschmidt during his time with Saint Mary’s, the Illinois Wolves, and DePaul Prep.

“Raheem is a veteran and versatile player who adds passing, scoring, and rebounding at the guard position to our 11 returning players who are coming off a 19-win season. Tommie fans will love the way Raheem competes!”

He’ll join freshmen Adam Tauer and Hayden Tibbits as the team’s newcomers for the 2023-24 season.

St. Thomas was 19-14 (9-9 in conference play) last season, finishing fourth in The Summit League.