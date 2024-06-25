2024 NBA Draft Timberwolves preview with long-time college coach, current ESPN analyst Tom Crean

ESPN and Sirius NBA Radio analyst Tom Crean spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Timberwolves heading into Wednesday and Thursday’s 2024 NBA Draft. The Wolves have picks 27 and 37.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Crean***

Crean has been the head coach of Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia, and served as an assistant coach at Michigan State and worked alongside legend Tom Izzo.

While at Georgia, Crean coached Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. They remain close with each other.