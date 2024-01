The start time for Sunday’s University of Minnesota men’s basketball game against Maryland is now set.

The conference announced a 4:30 p.m. tip time for the Jan. 7 game, which will be played at Williams Arena.

Minnesota is 10-3 as the calendar flips to 2024, and 1-1 in conference play.

With the nonconference schedule now complete, the Gophers will resume the season on Thursday night at Michigan before the game against Maryland.