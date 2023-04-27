Timberwolves wrap up season with exit interviews

Sports

Two days after the Timberwolves’ season ended in Denver, the team held exit interviews Thursday morning at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.

Team President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch addressed the media, both saying the team underachieved this season finishing 42-40 overall and losing a series 4-1 to Denver in the first round.

“The goal was to be better than last year, and we weren’t, there is certainly a sense of disappointment” said Connelly. “Obviously a bunch of new faces and i thought Finchy and his staff did a wonderful job keeping us, kind of above water.”

Players, Mike Conley Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Taurean Prince also chatted with the media on Thursday.

The Timberwolves qualified for the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since since 2004. The Timberwolves haven’t advanced out of the first round since 2004.