Timberwolves unveil new City Edition uniform

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released their 2022-23 City Edition uniform.

The team says the theme for this year’s uniform was “Own Every Canvas,” and celebrates the intersection of court, community and culture.

With a white base to symbolize a blank canvas, black trim, and “Minnesota” across the chest in a “Minnesota” wordmark created by a Minneapolis-based type designer, the uniforms feature patches of colors across chest and a small patch of colors on the bottom left of the shorts.

“Sport and art are universal languages that evoke emotion, inspire generations, and grow communities,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a statement. “Minnesota is home to a community of bold and unique artists, creators, doers and makers across all mediums, and we’re excited to commemorate that with this year’s City Edition.”

The organization says the Timberwolves will wear the uniforms for 23 games this season, including 10 home games, with the first coming on Nov. 21 against Miami.

New City Edition uniforms are created each year to celebrate and honor each team’s unique fans and community attributes. This is the sixth City Edition uniform for the Wolves.