Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley Jr. has big-time sense of urgency entering playoff match-up vs. Suns

At 36-years-old, Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. only has so many cracks left at winning a championship. He last played in a conference finals in 2013 with Memphis.

“I don’t think anybody wants it more than me,” Conley Jr. said after practice on Thursday.

The 3-seed Timberwolves open the playoffs on Saturday vs. 6-seed Phoenix.

***Click the video box above to watch Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert preview match-up vs. Suns***

Game 1 is Saturday at Target Center at 2:30 p.m.

Best-of-7 series, Western Conference quarterfinals:

Game 1: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 9:30 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 8:30 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, time TBA, Target Center, Minneapolis

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, time TBA, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, time TBA, Target Center, Minneapolis (TNT)