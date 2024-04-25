Conley Jr., Alexander-Walker preview Timberwolves-Suns Game 3 Friday night

For the first time since April 2004, the Timberwolves hold a 2-0 playoff series lead. Game 3 at Phoenix is Friday night.

KSTP Sports spoke with PG Mike Conley Jr. and SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker after practice on Thursday.

***Click the video box above to watch Conley Jr. and Alexander-Walker preview Game 3***

The Suns and their so-called Big Three return home to the desert in a big pickle.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Suns are in a 2-0 hole heading into Friday’s Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who looked mostly dominant in a pair of double-digit wins in the first two games.

There are two more Game 3s on Friday, including the Bucks at the Pacers and the Clippers at Dallas. Both of those series are tied at 1-1.

Durant has been on a team that recovered from a 2-0 deficit to win a series — the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder — but said there’s no advice he or anyone else can give to pull the Suns out of their current predicament.

Instead, they just have to play better.

“You can talk all you want, but if you don’t execute what you just talked about, it does you no good,” Durant said. “Talking and rah-rah speeches are cool to a certain point, but you’ve got to go out there and execute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report