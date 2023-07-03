Timberwolves summer league team prepares for opener Friday in Vegas

nbsp;

The Timberwolves held their first practice for Vegas Summer League 2023 ahead of their opening game Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

KSTP Sports was in attendance at Target Center.

Forwards Theo John and Josh Minott, as well as head coach Max Lefevre took out time to speak with reporters. The trio discussed the games head, how this year’s roster stacks up to previous rosters, and how John and Minott look to make an impact in Las Vegas this summer.

John was on the Wolves’ 2022 summer roster after having played at Champlin Park HS and Marquette and Duke. He played last season overseas.

Minott was the Wolves’ 2022 second round pick and had a great year in the G-League with Iowa. He’s looking crack the Wolves’ rotation next season.