Sources: Wolves agree to deals with Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., re-sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Two hours into free agency and the Timberwolves have been incredibly active. They agreed to a new deal with guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and signed free agents Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr.

A source confirms to KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that Milton’s deal is for two years and worth $10 million, with a team option for the 2024-2025 season. Brown’s contract is also for two years and worth $8 million, with a team option for the 2024-2025 season. Alexander-Walker’s contract is guaranteed for two years at $9 million.

The Wolves had interest in re-signing forward Taurean Prince, but he agreed to a 1-year deal worth around $4 million with the Lakers.

The 26-year-old Milton averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 234 games (45 starts, 21.4 minutes per game) over the past four seasons with the Sixers. He can play both guard positions.

The 23-year-old Brown averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season with the Lakers and shot 50.5% from inside and 38.1% from 3. He started 45-games. The former first round pick has also played for the Wizards and Bulls.

The Wolves didn’t offer Alexander-Walker a qualifying offer worth $7 million on Thursday, but made it well known how badly they wanted him back. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 23 games to close out the regular season and was a force in the playoff series vs. Denver. He’s known as a plus defender.