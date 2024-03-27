Timberwolves sign forward T.J. Warren for rest of the season

After initially joining the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month, T.J. Warren is sticking around for the rest of the season.

The club officially inked the veteran forward to the new deal on Wednesday, a day after his second 10-day contract expired.

Warren has played in seven games with Minnesota this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

He offers some scoring depth and experience for the team, which is still without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Prior to his time with Minnesota, Warren appeared in 374 career games and made 236 starts over nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 50.6% shooting. He’s also played in 10 career playoff games.

The Timberwolves have 11 games left before the playoffs and, as of Wednesday morning, sat third in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind Denver and a half-game behind Oklahoma City. The team is back in action Wednesday night against Detroit.